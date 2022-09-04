Inaugural AEW World Trios Champions Crowned At AEW All Out

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks defeated Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) and "Hangman" Adam Page at AEW All Out to become the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions.

The match ended after Page accidentally hit John Silver with the Buckshot Lariat instead of Omega. Omega rolled Silver up and won the match for The Elite.

All Out is Omega's first AEW pay-per-view since he lost the AEW World Championship to Page at Full Gear in November 2021. After the title match, Omega was out due to numerous injuries until the August 17 episode of "AEW Dynamite." In his AEW return, he was revealed as the tag team partner for Matt and Nick Jackson in the tournament to crown the inaugural AEW World Trios Champions.

The Elite made it to the finals of the Trios Title Tournament with a victory over Will Ospreay and Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) on the August 31 episode of "Dynamite," while Page and Dark Order qualified after defeating Orange Cassidy and Best Friends during the September 2 episode of "AEW Rampage."

The AEW World Trios Titles were first announced during the July 27 edition of "Dynamite." The brackets were revealed during the Quake by the Lake episode of "Dynamite." The other tag teams that were part of the tournament were Death Triangle, Dark Order, Best Friends, the team of Andrade El Idolo, Rush and Dragon Lee, The House of Black, and Trustbusters.

