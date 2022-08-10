Bracket For AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Revealed

On the special Quake by the Lake episode of "AEW Dynamite" this week, AEW revealed the bracket for the AEW Trios Championship Tournament. The championship, along with plans for the tournament, was announced a couple of weeks ago, during the July 27 edition of, "Dynamite." Up until tonight, we didn't have a clue who would be in the tournament, as AEW has plenty of trios and stables within the company who could compete.

AEW is no stranger to tournaments either. Earlier this year, the company held the Owen Hart Men's and Women's Tournaments leading into the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Of course, these two tournaments were won by the real-life wrestling couple, Adam Cole, and Dr. Britt Baker. AEW also recently held a tournament to crown its first All-Atlantic Champion.

That's not all. The very first AEW Tag Team Champions SCU were decided in a tournament. Also, Jade Cargill became the inaugural TBS Champion after defeating Ruby Soho in a tournament final.