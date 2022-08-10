Bracket For AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Revealed
On the special Quake by the Lake episode of "AEW Dynamite" this week, AEW revealed the bracket for the AEW Trios Championship Tournament. The championship, along with plans for the tournament, was announced a couple of weeks ago, during the July 27 edition of, "Dynamite." Up until tonight, we didn't have a clue who would be in the tournament, as AEW has plenty of trios and stables within the company who could compete.
AEW is no stranger to tournaments either. Earlier this year, the company held the Owen Hart Men's and Women's Tournaments leading into the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Of course, these two tournaments were won by the real-life wrestling couple, Adam Cole, and Dr. Britt Baker. AEW also recently held a tournament to crown its first All-Atlantic Champion.
That's not all. The very first AEW Tag Team Champions SCU were decided in a tournament. Also, Jade Cargill became the inaugural TBS Champion after defeating Ruby Soho in a tournament final.
Who's In? Who's Out?
The AEW Trios Championship Tournament begins next week. It includes Death Triangle; Dark Order; Best Friends; the team of Andrade El Idolo, Rush, and Dragon Lee; The House of Black; Trustbusters; The Young Bucks along with a mystery partner; and surprisingly, Will Ospreay and Aussie Open of New Japan Pro-Wrestling's United Empire faction.
The team of Ospreay and Aussie Open was one team that caught the eye of many when the bracket was revealed during Wednesday's "Dynamite". The trio is returning to AEW for the first time since Ospreay defeated Orange Cassidy at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV in June.
Then, there's Dragon Lee. He will being making his AEW debut next week, teaming with his brother Rush, and Andrade El Idolo. Speaking of that match next week, the three will take on the team of The Young Bucks and a mystery partner. While this partner was teased to be "Hangman" Adam Page, he declined the offer from Nick and Matt Jackson. Instead, Page said he will be in the corner of Dark Order during the tournament.
Will The Bucks settle for Brandon Cutler as their partner? Will we see the long-awaited return of Kenny Omega? Or will The Elite has another surprise in store? We'll just have to wait and see.