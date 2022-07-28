Tonight’s episode of AEW “Dynamite” started with Jon Moxley defending his Interim AEW World Title against RUSH in a hard-hitting, physical match. But one can always expect some bloodshed and brutality from a Mox title defense.

A big announcement came following the bout’s end after Mox had successfully defended the belt and exchanged heated words with Chris Jericho. The commentators introduced the World Trios Championships that are coming to the company at All Out on September 4, 2022. It was explained that there will be a tournament to establish the inaugural champions, with the finals taking place at the pay-per-view at Chicago’s NOW Arena later this Summer.

Several notable teams come to mind when thinking about who might be the first-ever Trios Champions, such as The Blackpool Combat Club (Wheeler Yuta, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, & Claudio Castagnoli w/ William Regal), The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, & Buddy Matthews w/ Julia Hart), The Gunn Club (Austin, Colten, & Billy Gunn), and several others. It will be interesting to see where the story goes and which faction takes the belts home for the first time.

AEW recently followed a similar pattern with the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. In the case of that Title, they had four preliminary matches that would establish who would move on to a four-way bout at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door to determine the first titleholder. Pac ended up coming out on top, defeating Malakai Black, Miro, and Clark Conners from New Japan Pro Wrestling to take the belt home and begin defending it Internationally. Unlike the All-Atlantic Title, it is expected that the Trios Titles will stay on weekly AEW programming to be defended on home turf.

