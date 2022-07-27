Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live “AEW Dynamite” viewing party. Tonight’s special show will air live from Worcester, Massachusetts at DCU Center. Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

AEW Interim World Championship Match

Rush w/Jose vs. Jon Moxley (c)

Rush immediately jumps Jon Moxley, sending him out of the ring and into the barricade to get a quick start on the champion. When they get back into the ring the challenger ends up biting the head of the BCC member, which busts him open as they then head back out of the ring with Rush licking the blood from the champion.

Jose then distracts the referee which almost allows Rush to use a chair but he misses, and while he throws Moxley back into the ring the challenger waits too long, and that allows Moxley to hit a suicide dive to the outside. Moxley then connects with a few headbutts, following up by slamming Rush onto the steel stairs.

Rush responds with a superkick inside the ring, and the fight then spills back outside with Rush using some cable to choke the champion. Back inside the ring Rush attacks Moxley in the corner and then arrogantly kicks him, but he takes too long bragging, and Moxley responds with a rear choke, until Rush sends him into the top turnbuckle.

Once again this one spills to the outside, but Moxley gets the best of the situation by launching Rush into the steel stairs. He manages to meet the count, only for Moxley to hit a superplex to continue his control. The two men go back and forth with chops and forearms, and then they go for German Suplexes each, with the champion coming out on top with a King Kong Lariat.

Rush doesn’t waste long in taking down the champion again though, with Moxley bouncing off the ropes immediately into a German suplex. The champion responds himself with the classic stomps to the face, but as they get back up Rush hits the belly to belly, sending Moxley crashing into the turnbuckles.

They both head to the top rope, and this time Moxley is able to bite his opponent, but then Jose distracts the official which allows Andrade El Idolo to appear, pushing him onto the ropes. Lucha Brothers then appear and chase him away, taking this back to how we are as Rush eats another big lariat, only to respond with a knee strike to the jaw.

Ruah hits the Straightjacket Piledriver, but Moxley is able to kick out. He misses hit attempt to attack in the corner, and Moxley then hits the Death Rider, only for Rush to kick out! The champion wastes no time though, locking him into the Bulldog and the challenger fades out.

Winner (and still champion): Jon Moxley

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts