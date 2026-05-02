WWE's Jacob Fatu Details Childhood Dream Match With Late ECW Star

Professional wrestlers all have their dream opponents, and in WWE Superstar Jacob Fatu's case, his dream opponent is someone who liked to take things to the extreme. While some performers cite the likes of Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, or even John Cena as their dream opponents, Fatu revealed in a recent interview with "Give Me Sport" that the ECW legend New Jack was a man he aspired to be like as a child.

"New Jack was one of my favorite all time man. Like man, we used to put ketchup on our head and walk into the living room with our old school toy bucket, 'Yo, ECW!' Yeah man, and my mom used to whip our a** because we used all that ketchup fake bleeding. But no man that's a dope match. Man it would have been so dope if that was to happen." New Jack has since been immortalized in the "WWE 2K26" video game as a playable character, meaning that Fatu can put himself against the "Original Gangster" in game.

However, if the match were to play out in real life, Fatu knows exactly the match would go. "I would have let him, I just would have let him win. I would have said 'F***, put the fork away dude,' I would have seen him playing the guitar, 'Put the guitar away,' I would have seen him with the vacuum, 'Put the vacuum away.'" Despite being a polarizing figure due to his behavior in and out of the ring, tributes poured in for New Jack, real name Jerome Young, following his passing in 2021, including his former boss Paul Heyman who gave an emotional tribute on an episode of "Talking Smack" shortly after his passing.

Please credit "Give Me Sport" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.