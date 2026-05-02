Sting Says AEW Retirement Was 'Greatest Moment' Of His Entire Career

At AEW Revolution 2024, Sting wrestled his final match alongside his protege Darby Allin, when the two put the AEW World Tag Team Championships on the line against The Young Bucks. "The Icon" even won and retired as a champion, something that doesn't often happen in pro wrestling, which stands as another monument to his legacy.

Reflecting on his final run with the promotion and the match alongside Allin at Revolution during an interview with Uncrowned, Sting expressed just how important it was to him. "When people ask me, what was the greatest moment in your entire career? ... It was the very last match that I had. It was Revolution, with AEW, with Darby," he claimed. Sting noted that the inclusion of both Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat made it even more special to him.

Interestingly, "The Icon" also called The Young Bucks the greatest opponents, and having Allin go out there with him against the brothers made it all the more unbelievable to him. "I don't know how else to say it, but I'm convinced that without Darby – maybe I could have made it a good three and half – four-year run, but it wouldn't have been nearly the same magnitude," Sting admitted about Allin. "This is something like a God-ordained thing, it seems, because Darby was real quick to figure out what my strengths and weaknesses were. And of course, I knew his as well"

Sting further explained that he and Allin worked together to help one another overcome their shortcomings, and even form new creative ideas and plan in-ring segments, while also having a great level of synergy. "Man, I'm convinced that he's the only guy I could have done it with," the veteran further exclaimed.