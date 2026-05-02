AEW's Tony Khan Offers Thoughts On The Role Of Wrestling Media

For as long as there have been people covering it, pro wrestling has had a complicated relationship with the wrestling media. Sometimes the conflict between the two sides has gotten so big that stories of wrestlers/wrestling personalities getting mad at reporters have become even bigger stories than what goes on in the ring, including CM Punk lashing out at Dave Meltzer, or Zelina Vega criticizing journalists for revealing her release from WWE before she could.

Rarely, however, do those in positions of power give their thoughts on the wrestling media at large, which made it interesting when AEW owner Tony Khan had a lengthy discussion about it while appearing on "Marking Out with MVP and Dwayne Swayze." Khan, who himself used to send in results from shows to newsletters, revealed himself to be overall positive on wrestling media. While he acknowledged there were some negatives, Khan noted that newsletters allowed him to discover other wrestling promotions as a fan, and that they had likely done the same for others.

"I absolutely think that there are benefits," Khan said. "You can read about wrestlers and you go out and you want to watch them. And they can be very influential on you. And there definitely are positives and negatives, but I definitely think the positives would far outweigh the negatives when it comes to wrestling newsletters and wrestling media."