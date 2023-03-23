CM Punk Calls Out Jon Moxley, Dave Meltzer & 'Stooge' Chris Jericho In Deleted Instagram Story

Just when things seemed to be calming down in All Elite Wrestling, the ghost of All Out 2022 reared its ugly head.

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk took to Instagram to share since-deleted grievances with Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer. The situation appears to have sprung from a post that Meltzer made on the "Figure 4 Weekly" message board, in which Meltzer says that Punk did not agree to lose the AEW Championship to Moxley after his foot injury earlier in the summer. Meltzer also says that Punk only went through with plans when AEW President Tony Khan "put his foot down."

F4W

"SIGH," CM Punk wrote in the now-deleted Instagram story. "I wasn't cleared to wrestle yet. Then the plan was to wrestle at the PPV. I sat and listened to moxleys Rocky three idea. I'd explained how I'd never a Rocky movie.I and thought the idea sucked but if the boss wanted to do it whatever. He said he wouldn't lose to me."