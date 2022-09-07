Multiple AEW Suspensions Reportedly Official

The Elite have been suspended from All Elite Wrestling.

According to Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, "everyone involved in the brawl is now officially suspended," citing AEW World Trios Champions and EVPs Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson, as well as Michael Nakazawa, Christopher Daniels, and Pat Buck as the suspended parties. While Nakazawa and Daniels have been a general backstage presence in AEW, Buck was recently promoted as part of AEW's new talent relations team. It is still unclear what part Daniels, Nakazawa and Buck played in the brawl, though they were noted as trying to intervene. As for AEW Champion CM Punk and his rabid friend Ace Steel, Meltzer says Steel was "taken off," without much follow up, though Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful later clarified that Steel was "off the road."

"Punk's situation should be clear soon," Meltzer said, noting that everything is pending completion of an investigation into the events that transpired on Sunday night. Punk launched into a vitriolic rant against Omega, The Bucks, and "Hangman" Adam Page on Sunday, accusing The Elite of feeding rumors to the media. The harsh words reportedly led to a confrontation in Punk's locker room which soon turned physical, with Steel allegedly throwing a chair at Nick Jackson and biting Omega.

Meltzer's report confirms Sports Illustrated's earlier report which detailed the melee between the various AEW Champions, and suggested that such suspensions were on the horizon. None of the men involved in the brawl are set for tonight's "AEW Dynamite," with reports saying that former AEW Champions Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho will be featured, despite not originally being scheduled for the program.