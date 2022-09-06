Backstage News On Changes To Lineup For 9/7 AEW Dynamite

Wednesday night's "AEW Dynamite" is reportedly seeing a few changes, presumably the result of a locker room altercation that happened between CM Punk and Ace Steel and The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega after the All Out pay-per-view Sunday night.

According to the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, both Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley will now be appearing on "Dynamite". The former AEW World Champions were not originally booked for the show. That would lend some credibility to the rumors swirling throughout the day and night on Tuesday about potential consequences for the individuals involved in the backstage fight after All Out.

At All Out on Sunday, Moxley lost the AEW World Championship to Punk in the main event. Jericho defeated Moxley's Blackpool Combat Club stablemate, Bryan Danielson, in another one of the night's featured matches.

A segment with MJF had already been announced for Wednesday night's "Dynamite." MJF made his return to AEW programming at All Out, first under a mask as "the joker" in the Casino Ladder Match. He won the match with the help of Stokely Hathaway and an assortment of henchmen. Before Sunday night, MJF had not stepped in an AEW ring since his promo on the June 1 edition of "Dynamite."

A pair of matches have been announced for "Dynamite", including Blackpool Combat Club member Wheeler Yuta defending the Ring of Honor Pure Championship against his longtime rival Daniel Garcia. Also, Death Triangle will face Orange Cassidy and Best Friends. Wednesday night's show will be AEW's debut in Buffalo, New York.