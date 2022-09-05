MJF Returns At AEW All Out To Confront CM Punk

The Joker who won the Casino Ladder Match at AEW All Out was indeed MJF.

After CM Punk defeated Jon Moxley to reclaim the AEW World Championship, the lights went out and a voicemail from AEW President Tony Khan played. In the audio clip, Khan could be heard saying he was "willing to swallow a bitter pill" for the sake of AEW fans, paying an undisclosed amount of money to feature MJF in the Casino Ladder Match. Thereafter, MJF appeared on stage and unmasked himself, as seen in the video clip below.

MJF then flipped off the crowd as All Out went off the air.

MJF will receive a future shot at Punk's title by virtue of winning the Casino Ladder Match.

It appears MJF will now be a part of a stable led by Stokely Hathaway also including W. Morrissey, The Gunn Club, Lee Moriarty and Ethan Page — the men who collected cards from Hathaway over the past few weeks. Hathaway also used to manage MJF as part of a group called "The Dream Team" for indie wrestling promotion Beyond Wrestling.

MJF had been away from AEW TV since his pipebomb on June 1. During that show, he had an off-air confrontation with Punk, which seemed to have been a set-up for a future rematch between Punk and MJF.