Speculation Grows Over Identity Of The Joker At AEW All Out

Did MJF just return to AEW as The Joker?

During the Casino Ladder Match at Sunday's All Out pay-per-view, a group of masked men came out and cleared the ring, allowing another masked man to climb the ladder and unhook the casino chip. Just the masked man revealed himself to be Stokely Hathaway, Rollingstones' classic song "Sympathy for the Devil" hit, and out came another masked man, The Joker, who walked into the ring and collected the chip from Hathaway.

Although The Joker did not reveal himself, fans on social media believe all signs point to the mystery man being MJF.

For what it's worth, Hathaway used to manage MJF as part of a group called "The Dream Team" for indie wrestling promotion Beyond Wrestling.

Furthermore, fans pointed out that a lot of The Joker's mannerisms — especially his strut — closely resembled MJF. It's also worth noting that during his heated rivalry with CM Punk, MJF once said, "The greatest trick the devil ever played was pretending he didn't exist." The mystery man stepped out to "Sympathy for the Devil."

MJF has been off AEW TV since his pipebomb on June 1. During that show, he had an off-air confrontation with Punk, and many believe the angle was done to set up a future rematch between Punk and MJF.

Meanwhile, the rest of the masked men revealed themselves to be W. Morrissey, The Gunn Club, Lee Moriarty and Ethan Page — the men who collected cards from Hathaway over the past few weeks. Needless to say, it appears Hathaway will be leading a stable of these wrestlers going forward on AEW TV.