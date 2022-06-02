MJF’s promo on Wednesday’s “Dynamite” blurred the lines between reality and kayfabe to the point where fans and wrestlers alike are questioning the legitimacy of his reported strained relationship with AEW President Tony Khan.

MJF echoed the sentiments of a lot of wrestling fans, who have taken exception to the fact that AEW has signed more than a dozen ex-WWE talents in 2022 alone, not to mention all the former WWE Superstars who became All Elite last year.

After airing his grievances about Khan prioritizing “ex-WWE guys who can’t lace his boots” over him, MJF implored the AEW President to “fire me” while referring to Khan as “a f—ing mark” until getting his microphone cut off.

The impassioned promo also seemed to confirm an earlier report from Wade Keller which suggested that several ex-WWE talents are getting paid “four or five times more” than The Salt of the Earth.

WWE Hall of Famers Bully Ray and Road Dogg were among those who were seemingly floored by MJF’s truth bombs. Others such as Buff Bagwell, Velvet Sky, former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide and Renee Paquette also reacted live to the promo.

Meanwhile, “All Ego” Ethan Page made a snark remark while reacting to MJF referring to Khan as a mark. You can see the reactions below.

For those who missed MJF’s promo, you can click here for a complete recap of what many are referring to as ‘the pipebomb of the 2020s.’

“Im the only guy that makes you feel…” 💰💰💰💰💰

M🔥J🔥F🔥#AEW#AEWDynamite — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) June 2, 2022

MJF is HIM. Lol — Kazeem Famuyide (@Kazeem) June 2, 2022

😳 — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) June 2, 2022

This @The_MJF promo is fkn golden!!!

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Velvet Sky (@VelVelHoller) June 2, 2022

It was 100% intentional that the match after the MJF promo is two exWWE guys. Tony booked this perfectly. #AEWDynamite — Marcus Bagwell 🎩 (@Marcbuffbagwell) June 2, 2022

Yo guys … what’s a mark? I don’t watch wrestling. Idk this lingo. — “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) June 2, 2022

… THAT’S what he called our boss !?! Hahaha that’s fn funny pic.twitter.com/DqKOyQ0qNR — “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) June 2, 2022

