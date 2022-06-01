Not many wrestlers have had their name in the news this past week as much as MJF.

The scarf-wearing, self-proclaimed “Salt of the Earth” has been the subject of controversy this past week, with some questioning whether he would even show up to face Wardlow in their planned match at AEW Double or Nothing in Las Vegas. After reportedly having arguments with AEW owner Tony Khan about his contract in the past few months, events escalated this weekend when MJF did not show up at Fan Fest and, the night before Double or Nothing, reportedly purchased a plane ticket out of Las Vegas.

MJF ultimately did not end up getting on the plane and fought Wardlow in the opening contest at Double Or Nothing, losing in seven and half minutes after taking 10 powerbombs from Mr. Mayhem.

“He’s been a big part of the company from day one,” Khan stated in an interview with The Corner Podcast. “But I can’t really speculate on what he’s been saying about stuff that is unrelated to his match with Wardlow.”

Khan has been uncharacteristically quiet overall regarding MJF. However, the AEW president did confirm the length of MJF’s AEW contract, while electing not to comment on any other aspect of the situation.

“Coming out of this weekend I think that, you know, as of now and everything he’s done in AEW, he’s been a huge part of the success of the company and he’s signed here for a long time,” Khan revealed. “It’s 2022, and 2024 is a long way away.”

MJF and Khan have reportedly had a meeting since the pay-per-view, and AEW announced earlier today that we will hear from MJF live tonight on “AEW Dynamite.”

