As we’ve reported earlier, MJF didn’t show up at Saturday’s meet & greet at AEW Double Or Nothing Fan Fest.

MJF’s absence was not planned and no one from the company was able to contact him.

In an update from Fightful Select, they received confirmation that MJF is physically fine and a flight for him was booked out of Las Vegas for late Saturday night. It is not known if he’s actually getting on the plane.

It was also noted in the report that his status for AEW Double Or Nothing is now uncertain. MJF is supposed to face Wardlow at AEW Double Or Nothing.

A source within the company told Fightful that they were “very unhappy about how it all played out,” while another source said they heard that the communication between MJF and AEW management had reached an all-time low.

Over the last couple of months, MJF has been frustrated with AEW due to his contract and pay scale. According to the report, AEW had been willing to discuss a new contract with MJF and it’s believed that he would be paid “top performer money” to sign an extension.

His “wherever the money is” comments had caused a heated discussion with AEW President Tony Khan. Fightful noted that MJF is said to have kept to himself much more since the argument with Tony Khan in early April.

