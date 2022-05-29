MJF reportedly didn’t show up at Saturday’s meet & greet at AEW Double Or Nothing Fan Fest.

According to tweets from Kiley Fuller of Bodyslam.net, security said that MJF wasn’t coming to the meet & greet and he wasn’t answering his phone.

MJF’s absence was not planned and no one from the company was able to contact him, according to a report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider.

AEW offered fans refunds or exchanges to other available AEW talent.

The AEW star has been very vocal about his contract situation, noting that once he is a free agent, he will sign “wherever the money is.” Those comments had caused Tony Khan to have a heated discussion with him.

MJF is scheduled to face Wardlow at tomorrow’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

Below are tweets from Fuller and a few other fan reactions:

Security says MJF is not coming to his meet & greets and is not picking up his phone LMAO — Kiley Fuller | Black Lives Matter (@fuller_kiley) May 28, 2022

Can confirm with pics pic.twitter.com/QTuuh7LVQx — Pat Maxwell (@MaxwellGT2000) May 28, 2022

A woman in the bathroom told me he’s at the casino 🙃 — Kiley Fuller | Black Lives Matter (@fuller_kiley) May 28, 2022

Nope. I had to get a refund. 7-10 business days. No exchanges. — WalesNoH (@AllEliteWales) May 28, 2022

People are laughing and calling MJF no showing the meet and greet as a master class of “his character”. Let’s be clear, AEW is not going to charge people $100+ each for a M&G with the sole intention of working and disappointing people and having to refund each purchase. — Alan Bowden (@DorianDoes) May 28, 2022

Stay tuned for updates!

