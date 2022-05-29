MJF reportedly didn’t show up at Saturday’s meet & greet at AEW Double Or Nothing Fan Fest.

According to tweets from Kiley Fuller of Bodyslam.net, security said that MJF wasn’t coming to the meet & greet and he wasn’t answering his phone.

MJF’s absence was not planned and no one from the company was able to contact him, according to a report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider.

AEW offered fans refunds or exchanges to other available AEW talent.

The AEW star has been very vocal about his contract situation, noting that once he is a free agent, he will sign “wherever the money is.” Those comments had caused Tony Khan to have a heated discussion with him.

MJF is scheduled to face Wardlow at tomorrow’s AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view.

