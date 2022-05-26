After years of slow-burning dissension, Wardlow will finally get his hands on MJF this Sunday at AEW “Double Or Nothing”.

Tonight’s AEW “Dynamite” kicked off with a steel cage match between Wardlow and Shawn Spears with MJF serving as the special guest referee. As noted, Wardlow was required to win the match in order to advance to “Double or Nothing” and face his former boss, MJF.

MJF would find ways to sabotage Wardlow’s efforts in the match, including hiding the key that would unlock Wardlow from the handcuffs he wears while entering the arena. Eventually, Wardlow managed to break the handcuffs into two separate pieces using his own brute strength.

Despite having an obvious physical advantage over Spears, MJF would give Wardlow slow 3 counts and find various ways to complicate his effort to win. Wardlow would avoid a chair shot from Spears at one point, which would then cause Spears to wack MJF in the head and knock him unconscious. Referee Bryce Remsburg ran down to the ring in MJF’s place, and following his signature powerbomb symphony, Wardlow picked up the victory over Spears.

At “Double Or Nothing”, Wardlow and MJF will go one-on-one for the very first time. If Wardlow wins, he will be released from his contract with MJF and will be able to sign with AEW. If MJF wins, Wardlow will forever be banned from signing a contract with All Elite Wrestling.

In an interview earlier this week, the rising powerhouse of AEW vowed that he would set a new world record when he gives countless powerbomb to MJF this Sunday.

“There will be a world record set. I am looking to powerbomb him until I physically cannot anymore.”

.@The_MJF will be the special referee for the Steel Cage match between @ShawnSpears and @RealWardlow here on #AEWDynamite! Tune in to @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/RnUI58OYoe — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2022

#TheChairman @ShawnSpears makes his way to the ring for his Steel Cage Match against Wardlow here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/UDfzcQFbZO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2022

.@RealWardlow is escorted to through the arena to the cage by #AEW Security. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/kc7pUp9DDf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2022

Conveniently @The_MJF has misplaced the key to @RealWardlow's handcuffs and @ShawnSpears takes advantage of the situation, with a cheap shot! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/GlQjkwvrb5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2022

He's done it! @RealWardlow gets the victory over @ShawnSpears with a powerbomb onto the steel chair inside this steel cage! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/pbTV1z1UZY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2022

It is official! @RealWardlow has met all of the stipulations and will face @The_MJF one-on-one at #AEWDoN Double or Nothing this SUNDAY LIVE on PPV! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/PyyULFJXtl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2022

