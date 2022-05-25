Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live “AEW Dynamite” viewing party. Tonight’s special show will air live from the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay. Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.
Here’s what’s in store for tonight:
- ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: Roppongi Vice vs. FTR (c)
- Steel Cage Match: Shawn Spears vs. Wardlow with MJF as the special referee
- Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Semifinal: Dr. Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm
- Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Semifinal: ROH World TV Champion Samoa Joe vs. Kyle O’Reilly
- AEW Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy vs. FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. Swerve Strickland
- AEW Champion Hangman Page and CM Punk face-to-face
- We hear from AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa
