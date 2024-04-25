Why WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Gives Logan Paul 'Big Props'

YouTuber star Logan Paul burst onto the wrestling scene at WrestleMania 37, and it didn't take long for the PRIME owner to make a name for himself in WWE. Paul signed with the company in 2022, and has wrestled in multiple WrestleMania matches and even had a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Paul has already won gold in WWE, capturing the United States Championship from Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel in November 2023, a title he still holds today. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed former WWE star Ronda Rousey's recent comments on his "Hall Of Fame" podcast. Rousey said in an interview that Paul was doing so well in the company because he had ample time to prepare for matches, like she did with her six weeks of preparation before debuting at WrestleMania 34. Booker disputed the comment.

"I don't think that's what they're doing with Logan Paul, giving him a damn six weeks to work on a match," Booker said. "This guy is damn talented. That's what he is ... He's just been, from a deja vu perspective, it's almost like he's been there before. That's how good Logan Paul has been from his first match." Booker said he knows that Paul is not getting more time than anyone else to prepare. He said the US Champion has done a "hell of a job" for a guy who didn't have wrestling experience. The five-time WCW Champion said he gives Paul big props for his natural ability.

"It's all about going out there and being able to tell stories and this guy seems to sell very well, he seems to go out and show up very well," Booker said. "He actually looks like he's been a part of the business for quite some time. He doesn't look like he's out of place ... he's been in there with some really good workers, and that right there is totally part of his success."



