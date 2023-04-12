Logan Paul Confirms Multi-Year Contract, Plans To Become Champion In WWE

Logan Paul is sticking around WWE for the foreseeable future, re-upping with the company on a multi-year deal, according to ESPN, and setting his sights on securing championship gold at some point throughout the length of his pact.

"I wouldn't have signed this contract if I didn't think that I was capable of getting a WWE belt," he told ESPN. "I think it'd be the coolest thing ever. I'd love to have it on my résumé, and I'd love to show every kid around the world who watches WWE that you can achieve anything."

Paul made his pro wrestling debut in 2022 at WrestleMania 38, teaming up with The Miz to defeat the Mysterios. He'd move into singles competition later that year against his WrestleMania partner where he'd register his first victory. But a few months later, Paul would face a monumental challenge: facing Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel — his first shot at a title he craves. He would lose that bout.

This year, Paul's participation in WWE has picked up with his involvement at the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber leading to a match with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39. After suffering another defeat though, Paul revealed his contract had expired, and he was contemplating what was to come next. The answer is now more time in the squared circle, which allows for more opportunities to build around him as a more concrete piece of the WWE roster.

"It's hard to do that when you don't have a long contract with a piece of talent or you're talking about putting a guy over who may not be there next year," Paul said. " ... The idea with this multiyear contract was to get really creative around the story that we're telling as my professional wrestling career unfolds. Being the hyperambitious person that I am, I'm going for a belt.