Logan Paul Re-Signs With WWE

Logan Paul's WWE contract ended after WrestleMania 30, but the company hasn't wasted any time in rehiring the YouTube sensation. Paul took to Twitter on Monday morning and shared a photo with Paul "Triple H" Levesque, in which he can be seen showing off his renewed WWE contract. The photo also features a bottle of the Prime energy drink, whose company sponsored Paul's match at WrestleMania 39.

As of this writing, neither Paul nor WWE has revealed any details about Paul's new deal. Presumably, he will continue to work a part-time schedule and be used as a star attraction, similar to his last contract agreement. Outside of wrestling, Paul has a myriad of business ventures, including his successful "Impaulsive" podcast, so he certainly isn't short on projects to focus on outside of sports entertainment.

Paul had an impressive rookie year in WWE. Following his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38, he went on to have acclaimed programs with Superstars such as The Miz, Roman Reigns, and Seth "Freaking" Rollins. His performances even gained some attention from the MMA world, with UFC President Dana White calling Paul's WWE tenure a "home run."

It remains to be seen what WWE has in store for Paul moving forward. However, boxer Tommy Fury wants to face him in WWE at some point, and he said that he'll do it in an instant if the opportunity presents itself. Fury recently ended Jake Paul's undefeated streak in a boxing ring, and his brother Tyson Fury has competed in WWE before. Could a Fury family vs. Paul family feud be set to take place in WWE?