Logan Paul Addresses Loss To Roman Reigns At WWE Crown Jewel

Logan Paul returned to his "Impaulsive" podcast for the first time since losing to Roman Reigns at WWE's Crown Jewel event last weekend, and the YouTube star discussed why he didn't leave Saudi Arabia as the Undisputed Universal Champion.

"I don't know how to say this," Paul said. "I lost. Actually, I do know how to say it because I've said it a lot before ... But I would argue for the WWE fans that I only lost that match because I was trying to save Jake's life."

Paul was joined by his sidekicks Mike Majlak and George Janko, who were both wearing neck braces while Janko was in a wheelchair with his leg in a cast, supposed the result of being assaulted by The Usos during the match. The duo later took off those medical accessories during the podcast, with Majlak assuring the audience they were properly trained and cared for by the WWE staff. But Majlak was not impressed with Paul's excuse for losing the match.

"I'll tell you why you lost the fight," Majlak said to Paul. "Because that big, broad-based man, Roman Reigns, is a better fighter. Just like KSI was a better fighter than you and just like your next opponent will be better."

Majlak also chided Paul for not helping him and Janko when The Usos attacked them, and praised Jake Paul for coming to their aid, adding that Jake was "the only person in the family who actually f***ing wins fights."