Backstage News On Jake Paul's WWE Future Following Crown Jewel

Jake Paul made his official WWE debut this past Saturday at Crown Jewel. Jake arrived in Riyadh to support his brother Logan, who was challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. There, Jake rushed down to the ring as the Usos — cousins of Reigns, and members of The Bloodline — began attacking Logan's fellow "Impaulsive" podcast co-hosts from ringside. Jake managed to knock out the Usos, before attending to his brother.

Following the appearance at Crown Jewel, PWInsider provided an update on "The Problem Child"'s future in WWE. Reportedly, "there are no current concrete plans" in the company for Jake at the moment, but "there is a lot of interest on both sides to do something when the time is right."

Logan Paul would end up losing to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, later revealing a serious knee injury he sustained about halfway through it, so there is no current timetable for either Paul brother's return to WWE as it stands.

Outside of this wrestling appearance, Jake Paul maintains a heavy presence in professional boxing and entertainment. When asked if he would pursue WWE in the future, Jake expressed some interest. "For sure, why not?" he said in a post-show media scrum. "That was so much fun and I know we could take it a long way. I loved it. I loved everything about it, and everyone here in the WWE is super nice, super helpful. So it seems like an amazing company to be a part of."

Jake continued on to declare the Paul Brothers as future champions, seemingly targeting The Bloodline for their gold.