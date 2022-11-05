Logan Paul Reveals Injury After Crown Jewel Match

Logan Paul took to Twitter on Saturday evening to announce that he is injured.

The YouTuber and WWE Superstar revealed he has a "torn meniscus, MCL, and potentially ACL." Paul noted that the injury happened halfway through his Crown Jewel match with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

While Paul didn't capture the title from Reigns, he did get a title shot pretty quickly for it only being his third wrestling match. The feud between Paul and Reigns started on the September 16 episode of "SmackDown," when Paul called out Reigns to meet him face-to-face at the Las Vegas press conference. At the conference, Paul challenged Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque made the match official for Crown Jewel.

Paul signed a multi-year deal with WWE on June 30. His first WWE match was before he signed with the promotion, it was at WrestleMania 38. He and The Miz defeated Rey and Dominik Mysterio, though, after the match, The Miz hit Paul with the Skull Crushing Finale. For his second match, Paul got his revenge against The Miz at SummerSlam after he pinned Miz with his own move, the Skull Crushing Finale.

Reigns wasn't the only successful Bloodline member at Crown Jewel. The Usos retained their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against The Brawling Brutes (Butch & Ridge Holland). The WWE PLE took place in Riyadh, ‎Saudi Arabia at Mrsoor Park. Full results are available here.

Wrestling Inc. would like to wish Logan Paul a speedy recovery.