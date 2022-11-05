WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Live Coverage (11/5): Roman Reigns Vs. Logan Paul For The Undisputed WWE Universal Title

WWE presents Crown Jewel 2022 at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The show, which will be headlined by a clash between Roman Reigns and YouTuber Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, will be the eighth major large-scale WWE event to be held in the country. A press conference was held yesterday ahead of the event, which saw appearances from WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque and WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon.



Announced card

* Roman Reigns (c) w/ The Bloodline (Jimmy and Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman) vs. Logan Paul w/ Jake Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

* Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley in a Last Woman Standing match for the "Raw" Women's Championship

* Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

* Alexa Bliss and Asuka (c) vs. Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai and IYO SKY) for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

* The Usos (Jey and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. The Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland and Butch) for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

* Omos vs. Braun Strowman

* Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross w/ Scarlett in a Steel Cage match

* The O.C (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio) w/ Rhea Ripley

Our live coverage will start at 12pm EST.