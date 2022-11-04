Logan Paul Makes Unique Entrance At WWE Crown Jewel Press Conference

Logan Paul is already making a spectacle in Saudi Arabia ahead of this weekend's Crown Jewel event. The newly-signed WWE star was escorted into Friday morning's Crown Jewel press conference on a dromedary camel, drawing a raucous response from the local Saudi Arabian crowd, many of whom rapidly held up their cellphones to capture the moment. The unique entrance also drew a confused look from the WWE Champion Roman Reigns, who famously dislikes being usurped for the fans' attention.

Paul will challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of this Saturday's premium live event, looking to win his first world title in just his third wrestling match. The Youtuber-turned-wrestler is undefeated so far in WWE, but is widely considered the underdog against Reigns, who has held the Universal Championship for more than two years and the WWE Championship since WrestleMania. Reigns' current title run will clock in at 797 days once the bell rings for his match with Paul, making it the longest in the history of the Universal title and one of the longest world championship reigns in WWE's long history.

Paul signed a multi-year deal with the WWE in June and quickly turned his eye toward the company's top prize, officially challenging Reigns at a press conference in September. The internet star later made clear in an interview with Verge that he's confident he can keep up with Reigns in the ring.

"You might not like me. I might not be your favorite wrestler, but you will have to respect what I can do in that ring," Paul said. "I could give two sh*** who likes me or not, but you will always acknowledge that when I get in that ring, you are going to be entertained. That's my goal."