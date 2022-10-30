Logan Paul Responds To WWE Doubters

In his third WWE match ever, Logan Paul will challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel on November 5. The 27-year-old internet sensation made his WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 in April by teaming with The Miz in victory over Dominik and Rey Mysterio. Paul later defeated Miz at SummerSlam in July.

Paul is well aware of his doubters despite putting on strong performances in his rookie year. While speaking to Verge, Paul declared that WWE fans will have no choice but to respect him after his match with Reigns.

"If the WWE fans don't already respect me, after Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 5, you will be forced to respect me," Paul said. "You might not like me. I might not be your favorite wrestler, but you will have to respect what I can do in that ring, and that's my goal. I could give two ***** who likes me or not, but you will always acknowledge that when I get in that ring, you are going to be entertained. That's my goal."

In preparation for the biggest match of his career, Paul has been training with the likes of Drew Gulak and Shane "Hurricane" Helms. Additionally, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has also worked with Paul. While at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, Paul specifically requested Michaels. "The Heartbreak Kid" said that training Paul is different than generally working with developmental talent, noting that they have to focus on what Paul needs to do for that particular match.