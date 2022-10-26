Shawn Michaels Recently Trained Celebrity Out Of Curiosity

"The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels is a certified legend in the squared circle, a two-time WWE Hall of Famer and most recently, the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative for the "NXT" brand. Within that role, Michales aids in the creative direction and development of many newer superstars in the company.

As revealed by WWE, Michaels recently helped YouTube sensation Logan Paul train ahead of his championship match at the company's upcoming Crown Jewel event on November 5. In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Paul will challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in his highest profile match to date.

"Working with him, it really was fun," Michaels said on a recent "NXT" media call.

Though Michaels admitted he only "knew of him," he regarded Paul as a "bright kid" and as "somebody that committed" following his performance at WrestleMania this year. "When he jumps into something, he's going to go all in. He works really hard. So I was curious to ... see how much time and effort he was putting into this."

According to Michaels, Paul specifically requested "The Heartbreak Kid" to join his training session, which he then "jumped at the opportunity" for out of curiosity. Michaels noted that Paul had "a great crew around him" ahead of his Crown Jewel appearance.