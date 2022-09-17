Logan Paul Vs. Roman Reigns Made Official For Crown Jewel

It's official, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be defending his title against Logan Paul.

During today's Las Vegas press conference, WWE Chief Content officer Triple H made the match official for the Crown Jewel pay-per-view. Crown Jewel will be taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 5. The event will be available to stream on Peacock for the U.S. and the WWE Network for everyone else.

On the September 16 episode of "SmackDown," Paul called out Reigns and asked him to meet him face-to-face at a press conference in Las Vegas. Last month, Reigns was a guest on Paul's podcast, "Impaulsive," and before the show ended, the popular YouTuber revealed that he wanted to face Reigns.

Paul signed with WWE on June 30. He recently wrestled at SummerSlam against The Miz, where he won the match by pinning Miz with his own move, the Skull Crushing Finale. As noted, at WrestleMania 38, he teamed with Miz to go against Rey and Dominik Mysterio. After winning the match, Miz hit Paul with the Skull Crushing Finale.

At last year's Crown Jewel, Reigns retained the WWE Universal Title after defeating Brock Lesnar. He had been the WWE Universal Champion since August 2020. Reigns would later become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after he defeated then-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 Night 2 on April 3 in a Winner Takes All Match. In one of his most recent matches, Reigns retained the title against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle on September 3.