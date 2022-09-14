Logan Paul Wants To Wrestle Top WWE Star

Following back-to-back victories in WWE at WrestleMania 38 — his debut match — and SummerSlam, Logan Paul has now set his sights on stepping into the ring with someone who has proclaimed himself to be in "God mode."

"When I watch [Roman Reigns] on TV and in the ring, I just wanna f***ing wrestle the guy," Paul said on a recent episode of "Impaulsive." "That's what I do ... I did it with Floyd Mayweather. My second opponent [in boxing] was Floyd f***ing Mayweather ... I love competing at the highest level as soon as I get into the thing."

"You're not gonna like this," Paul continued. "You put me against Roman Reigns right now, I think I win."

On June 30, it was announced that Paul had officially signed a "multi-match" contract with WWE. The deal came following the YouTuber's highly praised performance on WWE's biggest stage, WrestleMania 38, where he teamed up with The Miz to defeat the father-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio. However, after the match, The Miz turned on Paul, which ultimately set up a one-on-one match between the pair at SummerSlam in Nashville, TN, with Paul once again being on the winning side and receiving further plaudits for his performance. Since his victory at SummerSlam, Paul has yet to return to WWE, with reports suggesting after the event that the 27-year-old would not be returning "anytime soon" as he focuses on a future, currently unannounced boxing match. Nevertheless, the door is clearly wide open for a comeback given his deal with the company.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Impaulsive" podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.