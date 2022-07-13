Logan Paul signing a multi-match deal with WWE is something that got the entire wrestling world talking, and on the latest episode of “Impaulsive,” he admitted that the news went “crazy viral.”

Paul originally made his in-ring debut for the company back at WWE WrestleMania 38, competing alongside The Miz against Rey and Dominik Mysterio, and he now believes “people are excited” to see him back in the ring.

“There’s a trifecta that I look for that decides what I do, and I say this with privilege, because I can do this now, because of years, decades of hard work that I’ve put in,” Paul said. “But when I can mix passion, business, and media, all into one thing, I am like ultimate me, happy place.”

Paul admitted that he “had so much fun” at WrestleMania, and his performance garnered plaudits from both fans and wrestlers at the time. He and Miz picked up the victory, only for the A-Lister to stab him in the back during the celebrations.

“All my friends had fun, we were all just smiling like, ‘Yeah, that was awesome,’” Paul said. “I am looking at the clips and I can’t believe that was me, that was big jumps that I was doing there … It’s a show, it’s a great performance and entertainment, so I am excited for this journey.”

Paul is already well-known in the celebrity space. With 6.4 million followers on Twitter, he has been able to carve out an audience for himself, primarily via YouTube. But according to Paul, he’s always looking for the next step, and he’s “well aware of how powerful of a launchpad it can be for whatever I want to do in life.”

“Because besides [Impaulsive], my visibility online is not a lot, I am not uploading on my main channel on YouTube ever,” he said. “But WWE is a good opportunity for me to leverage one of the biggest brands in the world for my own should I show up, should I work hard, go do the performances, impress the fans and just become that WWE character that is either notorious or loved.”

While no match has been made official yet, it is expected that Paul will be competing at WWE SummerSlam in some form of a match against The Miz. While the former WWE Champion originally wanted to team with him again, Paul made it clear, “I’m just not a heel anymore” as he prepares to appear on “WWE Raw” next week.

“I am coming for The Miz at SummerSlam,” he said. “I take this very seriously, and I will slam him hard.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit “Impaulsive” with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]