Get ready for the return of Logan Paul to WWE “Raw”. The YouTuber-turner-WWE-star was announced as the only scheduled segment for next week’s episode of the Red Brand during tonight’s show. And as you might expect, Paul is heading back to the squared circle to confront the man that betrayed him at WrestleMania 38: The Miz.

However, now that The Miz has Ciampa by his side as a partner, he doesn’t seem fazed in the slightest about Paul returning. He still offered him one last chance to work in tandem and chase after the “Raw” Tag Team Championships together, but similar to his online promo released this weekend, Paul sent The Miz a message that aired during the show. In it, he was adamant, saying that he has no interest in becoming a tag team and then revealed the news that he is coming back to WWE television.

Paul recently signed a contract with WWE that will see him wrestle an undisclosed number of events across 2022 and 2023, starting with the teased match against The Miz in Nashville on July 30. The way plans are unfolding, there is a possibility it becomes tag team match at SummerSlam if Paul isn’t necessarily ready for a full singles match. AJ Styles & Logan Paul vs. The Miz & Tomasso Ciampa or even Paul & Ezekiel vs. Miz & Ciampa are options they could pivot toward and still remain relevant in storylines.

After programs with WWE stars like Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Happy Corbin in 2021, Paul returned to WWE earlier this year at WrestleMania 38. There, he teamed with The Miz to defeat Rey & Dominik Mysterio, but once the match was over, The Miz betrayed Paul with a Skull Crushing Finale.

Full results from tonight’s WWE “Raw” are available at this link.

