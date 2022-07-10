Logan Paul, one of WWE’s newest signees, isn’t going to back out of the challenge he made to The Miz as SummerSlam despite the former WWE Champion warning him of the consequences. In a new promo that Paul dropped online, the YouTuber-turner-WWE-star says that he is disregarding the threats and wants The Miz at the next Premium Live Event.

“Miz, I don’t know what to tell you, man. I’m not confused about what I said and I’m definitely not going to change my mind based on what The Miz said,” Paul explains. “I don’t want to be your partner. I don’t want anything to do with you, in fact, I said it when I signed my WWE contract and I’ll say it again now so you can read my lips: I’m coming for you, Miz, at SummerSlam. Understand?”

Reports following Paul’s recent contract signing with WWE indicated he will wrestle an undisclosed number of events across 2022 and 2023, starting with the teased match against The Miz in Nashville on July 30. Last week on “Raw”, the partnership between Tomasso Ciampa and The Miz was seemingly confirmed, showing that Paul may have more than just one man to deal with. Former WWE Champion AJ Styles has also been feuding with The Miz in recent weeks, opening the possibilities for a potential tag team match at SummerSlam if Paul isn’t necessarily ready for a full singles match. The potential for AJ Styles & Logan Paul vs. The Miz & Tomasso Ciampa is present as well, but we will find out in the coming weeks.

The aforementioned report added that Paul is likely to make a TV appearance prior to the SummerSlam match, but no return date has been set at this time. After several programs with top WWE talent like Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Happy Corbin in 2021, Paul returned to WWE earlier this year as The Miz’s tag team partner for WrestleMania 38. Paul and The Miz would go on to defeat Rey & Dominik Mysterio at the PLE, but The Miz would betray his partner with a Skull Crushing Finale after the match, igniting their feud.

THIS

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]