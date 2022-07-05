The Miz has made quite the name for himself over the years and has become one of the top superstars in recent memory. He has been able to make the transition from reality star to professional wrestler and paved the way for others, such as recent signee Logan Paul, to be able to do the same.

In a match on tonight’s edition of “Raw”, AJ Styles faced off against The Miz. Styles picked up the win after hitting the Phenomenal Forearm, but after the match, Ciampa appeared out of nowhere and launched a surprise attack on Styles. He tossed him under the bottom turnbuckle and into the ring post, but Styles entered back into the ring and took him out with a Pele Kick. Styles tried to hit the Styles Clash on Ciampa, but The Miz came to and hit him with a Skull Crushing Finale. The two stood over Styles and shook hands with one another, confirming their alliance.

Until tonight, it was unknown what exactly the relationship was between the pair. The duo has been friendly with one another the past few weeks on the Red Brand, but it wasn’t until tonight that they showed signs of being an ongoing team. The WWE Twitter page even posted a picture of the two shaking hands and wrote, “Name this team.”

The Miz is currently set to collide with Logan Paul at Summerslam on July 30 in Nashville, Tennessee. The two teamed up at Wrestlemania 38 earlier this year to defeat the Mysterios, but after the match, The Miz turned on Paul, and the two have had issues with one another ever since then. After the events of tonight’s show, the match may become a tag team affair that will see Paul team up with Styles to take on The Miz and Ciampa.

