Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live WWE “Raw” viewing party. Tonight’s show is broadcasting live from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

As of early Monday morning, one match was announced for tonight’s show.

Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio vs. Damian Priest & Finn Balor

WWE is also promoting that The Miz will respond to Logan Paul’s challenge for a match at SummerSlam.

Our live coverage will begin at 8 PM ET.

