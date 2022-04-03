The alliance between The Miz and Logan Paul is no more.

Following their victory over Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WWE WrestleMania 38, The Miz laid out Logan Paul with a Skull-Crushing Finale. Miz would then retreat to the back, taunting Paul, while the YouTube star stared him down from inside the ring.

Despite the break up after the bell, Paul impressed during the match itself. The first-time wrestler landed a number of veteran maneuvers, including a blockbuster and a top-rope frog splash. Paul would taunt the Mysterios and the late Eddie Guerrero by hitting Guerrero’s patented “Three Amigos” trio of suplexes.

Beyond his in-ring work, Paul caught fans’ eyes with his entrance gear. He entered with the rarest Pokemón card in the world chained around his neck. The Pikachu Illustrator, estimated to be valued in the seven figures, was purchased by Paul for $6 million. This is not the first time Paul has rocked a rare Pokemón for a big bout, as he wore a diamond-crusted Base Set Charizard card for his exhibition boxing match against Floyd Mayweather in 2021.

There’s no word on Logan Paul’s WWE future after WrestleMania. The social media star has teased getting involved with the WWE creative team in the past.

“If I continue my involvement in WWE, hopefully, I can bring stuff to the table that switches it up,” Paul said. “I’m an innovator and I’m always here to pitch ideas and at the end of the day, I’m creative. If I can get more involved in the behind-the-scenes stuff with Vince [McMahon’s] approval, that would be fun.”

You can see highlights from Logan Paul’s wrestling debut below:

WHAT DID WE JUST WITNESS?!?!?!?!?!?@mikethemiz just gave @LoganPaul a Skull Crushing Finale following their victory at #WrestleMania!!! pic.twitter.com/8Df7TIqcgJ — WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2022

