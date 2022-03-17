Logan Paul recently sat down with Alex McCarthy of Talk Sport to promote his upcoming WrestleMania match, where he teams with The Miz to take on Dominik and Rey Mysterio.

While Logan Paul is still new to the world of pro wrestling, that hasn’t stopped him from developing a good relationship with WWE owner and chairman Vince McMahon, who he compared to a stepfather.

“Vince is like a step-dad to me. Does that make sense?” Paul said. “He’s like the guy you have a good relationship with, a firm handshake ‘how you doing? I respect you, I’m glad to have you here’ and it’s just a really positive relationship. He’s welcomed me with open arms and he’s been excited every time I go out there and perform and yeah, it’s been positive. He’s awesome.”

Logan Paul also talked about his future with WWE beyond WrestleMania 38 and the potential for more collaboration between the two sides. If it does come to pass, Logan Paul would like to do more stuff behind the scenes, with Vince McMahon’s approval of course.

“If I continue my involvement in WWE, hopefully, I can bring stuff to the table that switches it up,” Paul said. “I’m an innovator and I’m always here to pitch ideas and at the end of the day, I’m creative. If I can get more involved in the behind-the-scenes stuff with Vince’s approval, that would be fun.”

