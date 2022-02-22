Logan Paul is going to WrestleMania 38.

Tonight’s WWE RAW saw The Miz host another must see episode of MizTV, ranting about how Dominik Mysterio helped Rey Mysterio defeat him on the WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff pre-show this past Saturday. Miz was then confronted by The Mysterios in the ring. They had a back & forth on the mic, until Miz proposed that he and his new tag team partner take on Rey and Dominik at WrestleMania 38.

The Miz then introduced his new tag team partner, and out came Paul to mostly boos. Paul hit the ring and gave The Miz a chest bump. He then took the mic and said he meant no disrespect to Rey as he is a WWE Legend, but he has bigger pool toys than Rey. Dominik took the mic and said if this jackass Paul is The Miz’s new tag team partner, then The Mysterios accept.

The Miz and Paul immediately attacked Rey and Dominik, beating them down and throwing them into the ring posts. The Miz dropped Rey with a Skull Crushing Finale, then shoved Dominik into Paul so he could drop the younger Mysterio with a Skull Crushing Finale of his own.

Paul made a few WWE SmackDown appearances in the last year, and accompanied Sami Zayn to the ring for his WrestleMania 37 loss to Kevin Owens, but also took a Stunner from Owens at the show. He later worked the September 3 SmackDown for an angle with Owens and Happy Baron Corbin. Paul also appeared on the August 23 RAW last year, for an angle that led to The Miz attacking his former tag team partner, former WWE Superstar John Morrison.

You can see a post-match backstage promo with Paul and The Miz below.

Stay tuned for more on Paul’s Road to WrestleMania 38. Below are a few shots from tonight’s angle at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina, along with the backstage promo:

