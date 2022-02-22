Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* WWE Elimination Chamber fallout

* The Miz reveals his partner on MizTV

* Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins vs. RK-Bro. Owens and Rollins will be added to RK-Bro vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy if they can win tonight

* New WWE Champion Brock Lesnar celebrates title win and addresses WrestleMania 38

