It looks like YouTuber Logan Paul will be making his return to WWE this Summer.

During an interview segment on tonight’s WWE “Raw“, The Miz informed the WWE Universe that Logan Paul has begun training for a return to the ring at SummerSlam. Paul posted several photos of himself training on social media this weekend, which WWE relayed back to audiences during the interview tonight.

Kevin Patrick, who conducted the interview, brought up the fact that The Miz laid out Paul after their tag team match at WrestleMania 38 this past April. His response was that he told Paul after he turned on him that it was a “teaching lesson”, and things are now smoothed over.

Paul made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania, where he and The Miz teamed together to defeat Rey and Dominik Mysterio. In an interview following that bout, Paul mentioned how a media star in a different avenue like himself could “bridge a gap” for new WWE fans.

“If I do end up getting more involved, I would love to help bridge that gap with creativity. I think there’s a way to make it some kind of mainstream, viral, cultural phenomenon with WWE,” Logan Paul said.

Stay tuned for updates on Logan Paul and The Miz’s opponents for WWE SummerSlam on July 30, 2022.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts