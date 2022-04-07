In an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, YouTuber Logan Paul discussed his recent match at WrestleMania 38 and his potential future with WWE.

Paul teamed up with The Miz and defeated the father-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio. However, after the match was over, The A-Lister turned on Logan and planted him face-first into the canvas with a Skull Crushing Finale.

Despite the storyline incident, Logan Paul received a great response from fans and critics alike for his performance, including praise from WWE Chairman Vince McMahon who had a few words to say to the boxer after his bout.

“Not yet [when asked if WWE had offered him a longer-term deal],” Logan Paul said. “Maybe they will, I don’t know. I swear. I will say this. Vince McMahon after my match. He was stoked. I go backstage, we shook hands, it was the good old stepdad Vince thing. He’s like, he goes, ‘trust me, your future is here!’ I was like, ‘cool, sure.’

“That’s Vince McMahon. He’s a legend. Him being excited about, you know, the new guy’s performance, it’s so validating. Like, even just the response and feedback online after the match, haters or lovers, not one negative comment, man. I think people were surprised by my performance and I’m so grateful that they liked it.”

After The Miz’s turn on Logan at WrestleMania 38, it would now suggest that he will be working as a face in the future. Ariel questioned the social media personality whether that was a part of his WWE deal, to come in as a good guy.

“That was not part of the deal,” Paul explained. “It was a sentiment that I had expressed. It’s my desire. I’d like to be a good guy. I just want to be liked like any f*cking person. Here’s the difference. I don’t have a nickname, dude. I’m not going in there like The Miz. He’s Mike, but he’s The Miz. I’m Logan. People sometimes have a hard time understanding that there’s a character to play and there’s the real version, and somewhere in there I’ve got to find a version that works for this medium.”

When asked if he would like to return to WWE, Logan Paul confirmed his interest and even stated he would love to kick The Miz’s a** at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles next year.

“Yeah, for sure [in response about a possible return],” Logan said. “For sure. It was so fun. If the WWE would have me back, I’d love to. WrestleMania is in L.A. next year, I mean, it’d be cool to kick The Miz’s a** there.

“I could do it [a regular WWE schedule]. Truthfully, it’d come down to whatever the deal is, right? I do have to allocate my time, specifically and strategically. I love it and I’m willing to dedicate a lot of time to the WWE and enhancing my skills. It would just have to make monetary sense to me because if I do that, I’m gonna be unable to do other things.”

Ariel asked Paul which ring we would see him in next, whether boxing or wrestling, and the Guinness World Record holder for the Most Expensive Pokémon Trading Card Sold at a Private Sale had a clear answer.

“It’d probably be a wrestling ring,” Logan Paul disclosed.

