During an interview with TMZ Sports, Logan Paul joined the show to talk about his upcoming match at WrestleMania 38 where he’ll be teaming with The Miz to take on Rey and Dominik Mysterio. The YouTube star spoke about what it’s been like working with The Miz, and detailed how quickly he’s learning heading into his big match.

“He’s an awesome partner and like, mentor,” Paul said. “Like obviously he’s been in this business forever and he’s a superstar himself, and so having him by my side to kind of like, handhold me through the basics is fantastic. But yeah man, I’m learning quick and the more I learn, the quicker I’m learning. Like, t takes me one attempt at a thing before I get it and once I know the ins and outs of the sport, I mean, sky’s the limit, to be honest.”

Prior to the build-up for this match, Logan Paul had been involved briefly in last year’s WrestleMania in the Sami Zayn/Kevin Owens match, eating a stunner from the former WWE Universal Champion afterward. Speaking about his preparation for his WrestleMania match, Paul spoke about another celebrity who he believes spent too much time training for a match compared to how natural he’s fit into the WWE.

“Just The Miz and some random guys who are just willing to give us their bodies to toss around,” Logan Paul said. “But, like, and it’s interesting because Bad Bunny performed at WrestleMania last year and he was incredible, right? So everyone’s comparing me to Bad Bunny. ‘Bad Bunny did this. He was training for this long and whatever’. And like, all due respect to Bad Bunny, I don’t think I need to be in there as long to pick it up. It just comes very natural to me and I want to raise the bar and he set the bar very high, and so it’s a good little push for me.”

Paul also revealed heading into his match at Mania about Vince McMahon and his relationship with the WWE CEO. Logan called Vince “like a step-dad” and said he’s had a positive relationship him since coming to WWE.

Logan’s brother Jake Paul has been spending time focusing on his boxing career, just defeating UFC star Tyron Woodley via a vicious knockout. Logan Paul spoke about the idea of working with his brother in the WWE one day and revealed why he’d love to team with his brother.

“That’s a fantastic idea,” Logan said, talking about teaming with his brother in the WWE. “I’ve never thought about it. That’s a great idea. Oh my God. Yeah, man. I could definitely see that happening. Geez. That would be nutty.”

