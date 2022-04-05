Logan Paul had negotiated becoming a babyface by the end of his WWE run, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.

The YouTuber had been working as a heel during the build towards WrestleMania 38, where Logan Paul teamed with The Miz. However, after the match, The Miz took Paul down with a Skull Crushing Finale during their celebrations. This was done to turn the social media star into a babyface. He had that negotiated into the deal he signed with the company.

Logan Paul also worked as a babyface when he was involved in WrestleMania 37. However, the fans have never taken to him in that role. They have been consistently booing him, even during his hometown appearance in Cleveland.

Despite being taken down after they picked up the victory over Rey and Dominik Mysterio, Logan Paul was not part of Monday Night Raw this week. It is unknown at this point whether he will be making a return to the company in order to continue his feud with The Miz.

However, he had previously told Alex McCarthy of Talk Sport, that he was interested in doing things full-time. But he also stated that was down to the fans themselves.

“To be honest, bro, probably. Yeah, probably,” Paul said. “It just has to make sense with my schedule. I’m doing so much stuff and I have to really be careful where I allocate my energy. This happened with boxing. At first, I did it, I tried it out and I loved it, so I kept doing it. Today was the first day because we had training today, I was like, ‘oooh yeah, this is f*cking fun.’

“So again, I fall in love with this sport and I soak in the energy at WrestleMania and feel like there’s a future for me here, man, I’m gonna have to run with it. But it’s not my decision, it’s up to the fans. Either love me or hate me, that’s great. But if they’re indifferent to me, we got a f*cking problem and I’ll probably get out of this sport.”

