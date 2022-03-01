Logan Paul is hoping to scratch one big item off of his bucket list at WrestleMania 38 but it’s not the match he’s most looking forward to, it’s the possibility of one specific moment.

“I have one bucket list item that I’ve wanted to do my whole life,” Paul told The MMA Hour. “This is before I ever even considered doing WWE or even it be being a possibility, and that is to jump off the top rope. I want to jump off the top rope. I want to sail through the air, like a f*cking eagle and land on someone.”

Logan Paul could finally get that moment at WrestleMania as he is set to team up with The Miz to face Rey and Dominik Mysterio. The match will be part of the Night 1 card on Saturday, April 2.

“I say yes to things that sound kind of fun, and they wanted me to compete at WrestleMania,” Paul said. “I like The Miz. I’ve had him on our podcast. We’re both from Ohio and we’ve always just gotten along.”

Logan Paul was part of WrestleMania last year when he was ringside for Sami Zayn’s match against Kevin Owens. Paul’s night ended with Owens laying him out with a Stunner but this time he said he’s putting in extra work to prepare for fully participating in a match.

“I’m going to go to Orlando and get like, proper, proper training there,” Paul explained. “Like, just learn everything I need to know about taking hits, giving hits, and man, I don’t know. Just fully immerse myself in the sport, like I do with everything that I end up doing.”

Logan Paul says he did not enter WWE last year as a complete novice in pro wrestling, talking about the training he received in the past and what he took away from it.

“I had a show called ‘Logan Paul Vs’ where I basically put myself in a bunch of extreme scenarios,” Paul recalled. “Logan Paul vs surviving on an island for 48 hours, demolition derby, Lucha Libre was the one that I did. So Lucha Libre is a little bit different than the WWE style pro wrestling. But, in the same vein of, you know, a big show and high flying moves, it was very hard. It was very hard for me. And so, I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’m going to give it my all, obviously.”

