The Paul brothers’ takeover of all things combat sports and sports entertainment continues.

Logan Paul took to twitter today to announce that he has officially signed with WWE. Paul shared a photo of the contract signing at WWE HQ, which was overseen by Triple H and Interim WWE Chairwoman & CEO Stephanie McMahon. WWE provided an update on their website.

The YouTuber last appeared on WWE programming at WrestleMania 38, where he teamed with The Miz to defeat Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik in a tag team match. After the match, Miz drilled Paul into the canvas with a Skull Crushing Finale.

Paul said during his signing that he will be looking for revenge against The Miz, specifying SummerSlam on July 30th in Nashville, TN, and even writing “Coming 4 U @TheMiz” on the back of his new contract.

The Miz appears to be acting as if nothing happened between him and Paul at the end of their WrestleMania match. In a recent interview on “WWE Raw,” Miz called it a “teaching moment” after announcing Paul’s return to training. “Who wouldn’t want to see this tag team again?” The Miz tweeted, just an hour before WWE announced Paul’s signing. The post included pictures of Miz and Paul walking down the ramp in Dallas, as well as posing in the ring before their match.

Paul himself took time to pose with the statue of Andre The Giant in WWE HQ, as well as seemingly taking a tour of the facility. There is no timetable for Logan Paul’s return to the company outside of Paul’s mention of SummerSlam.

No stranger to combat sports, Logan Paul fought Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition match in June 2021, where Mayweather handily outboxed Paul despite there being no official winner. Before that fight, Paul took a loss against YouTuber KSI after the two men fought to a draw in an amateur fight. KSI won by split decision.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]