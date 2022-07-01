Logan Paul’s WWE contract is a “multi-year deal” entailing him to compete at multiple events per year, according to journalist Ariel Helwani.

As per the deal, Paul will wrestle at an undisclosed number of premium live events across 2022 and 2023, starting with his rumored match against The Miz at the July 30 SummerSlam in Nashville, TN.

Helwani added Paul is likely to make a TV appearance prior to his SummerSlam match, but no return date for the YouTube star-turned-boxer has been set just yet.

Earlier on Wednesday, Paul revealed via social media that he visited the WWE HQ in Stamford, CT to meet with Interim WWE CEO & Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon and WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul Levesque. After putting pen to paper on a new contract, Paul would issue a warning to The Miz, his former tag team partner. As seen in the photo above, Paul wrote “Coming 4 U @ Miz” on the back of his contract and held it up for the cameras.

A little later, WWE would release a video with comments from the new WWE signee.

“So I just signed my WWE contract with the support of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon,” Paul announced. “This is a massive deal but let’s get one thing straight – because I don’t want to get this twisted. I did not sign this contract to team up with The Miz. In fact, I want nothing to do with The Miz, that man is dead to me, he is my enemy, and I signed this contract so that I can beat The Miz’s ass at SummerSlam. Let’s go!”

I think it’s safe to say @LoganPaul shocked the world with his abilities as a guest at #WrestleMania … just imagine what he’ll do as a @WWE Superstar. Congratulations and welcome! https://t.co/GyTMAzBIau — Triple H (@TripleH) June 30, 2022

Welcome to the dance @LoganPaul. Excited to have you as a part of the @WWEUniverse! https://t.co/zSVy4KF5EK — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) June 30, 2022

After working several programs with the likes of Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Happy Corbin in 2021, Paul returned to WWE earlier this year to replace John Morrison as The Miz’s new tag team partner. Paul and The Miz would go on to defeat Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38, but The Miz would betray his partner with a Skull Crushing Finale after the match. The Miz cut a promo on this week’s “WWE Raw” where he seemed to gloss over his betrayal of Logan Paul, declaring his intentions to pursue the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles alongside Paul. The angle was seemingly done to set up a huge Miz vs. Paul SummerSlam match.

