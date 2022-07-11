Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live WWE “Raw” viewing party. Tonight’s show is broadcasting live from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

As of Monday evening, two matches were announced for tonight’s show.

“Raw” Women’s Championship Match: Carmella vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor

WWE is also promoting Brock Lesnar’s return to “Raw” tonight.

WWE had also been promoting Riddle vs. Theory and Bobby Lashley holding a United States Championship open challenge. However, as of Monday evening, those segments are no longer listed on the WWE website.

Our live coverage will begin at 8 PM ET.

