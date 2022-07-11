Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live WWE “Raw” viewing party. Tonight’s show is broadcasting live from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

As of Monday evening, two matches were announced for tonight’s show.

  • “Raw” Women’s Championship Match: Carmella vs. Bianca Belair (c)
  • Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor

WWE is also promoting Brock Lesnar’s return to “Raw” tonight.

WWE had also been promoting Riddle vs. Theory and Bobby Lashley holding a United States Championship open challenge. However, as of Monday evening, those segments are no longer listed on the WWE website.

Our live coverage will begin at 8 PM ET.

