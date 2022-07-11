Brock Lesnar is back and set to return to WWE “Raw” tonight.

It will be Lesnar’s first appearance on “Raw” since the run-up to WrestleMania 38, where he lost the WWE Championship to Roman Reigns in the title unification main event, establishing Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Lesnar made his surprise return to WWE programming on the June 17 episode of “SmackDown”, confronting Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos moments after Reigns successfully defended his title against Riddle. WWE quickly announced that Lesnar will challenge Reigns for the championship in a Last Man Standing match in the main event of SummerSlam.

Reigns is not being promoted for tonight’s “Raw”. However, The Usos have been appearing regularly on the show as they prepare to defend their tag team titles against the Street Profits at SummerSlam.

Looking further down the road to SummerSlam, Lesnar is also being promoted for the “SmackDown” broadcasts from Boston’s TD Garden on July 22 and Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on July 29.

Also tonight, Riddle is set to go one-on-one against Theory, the current Money in the Bank contract holder. Theory is already teasing cashing in his contract. He appeared on last Friday’s “SmackDown”, first jogging around the ring in front of Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline at the end of the opening segment.

During a backstage interview later in the show, Theory said he was on “SmackDown” to send a message to Reigns that he’s always watching. Theory also stated that he’s ready to cash in on either Reigns or Lesnar at SummerSlam.

WWE is also promoting a title match for tonight’s “Raw”. United States Champion Bobby Lashley is set to host an open challenge for his title.

As of early Monday morning, the following line-up is being promoted for tonight’s “Raw”:

Riddle vs. Theory

Bobby Lashley holds United States Championship open challenge

Brock Lesnar returns to “Raw”

Stay with Wrestling Inc. for more on tonight’s “Raw” and join us for live coverage at 8 PM ET.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts