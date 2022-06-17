Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live WWE “SmackDown” viewing party. Tonight’s show is broadcasting live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

As of Friday afternoon, two matches were announced for tonight’s show.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Riddle vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Last Laugh Match: Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss

WWE is also promoting that Mr. McMahon will appear on tonight’s episode.

Our live coverage will begin at 8 PM ET.

We’re on the air!

We open in the arena as “No Chance In Hell” plays and Mr. McMahon makes his entrance. There are cheers, but some boos can also be heard.

McMahon gets a microphone and is introduced by the ring announcer to a good ovation.

He says it’s a privilege to stand before the WWE fans tonight. He says he’s here to remind everyone of the four words in the WWE signature that is shown before every WWE program: “Then. Now. Forever. Together.” He says, “Welcome to SmackDown”, tosses the mic aside, and exits the ring.

We fade to black and get the full SmackDown intro.

Back into the arena. Michael Cole and Pat McAfee are on commentary.

Riddle makes his entrance. He takes a microphone and says he wants to take a stroll down memory lane and tosses to a video recap of his recent history with Roman Reigns, starting with RK-Bro losing the tag team championship unification match to The Usos.

Back to Riddle, he says he’s been waiting a long time for this opportunity. He says all his friends and family are watching at home and so is his “best bro” Randy Orton. Riddle says Randy has a big operation coming up and everyone wishes him the best of luck. Riddle says Randy may be wondering if he’ll be able to come back. Riddle says, “We miss you, bro”. Riddle says he doesn’t care what kind of shape Orton is in, “I love you, Randy”.

Riddle says Orton has been killing legends for 20 years. He specifically mentions Orton setting the Undertaker on fire that one time. Riddle says Orton sacrificed everything to entertain us. Riddle says he speaks for everyone when he says, “Thank you, Randy”.

Riddle says tonight he challenges Roman Reigns of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and he knows everyone he’s dedicating this match to Orton. Riddle requests they play Orton’s entrance song, which they do.

We head to Cole and McAfee at the announce table who toss to a video recap of the rivalry between Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss.

Back in the arena, Madcap Moss makes his entrance. Moss is announced as hailing from Minneapolis, Minnesota, which is where “SmackDown” is emanating from tonight. He faces Corbin next. But first, we go to a commercial break.

