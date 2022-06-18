The main event of WWE SummerSlam is set.

During the 6/17 episode of WWE “SmackDown”, Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE programming and attacked Roman Reigns following the latter’s successful defense of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Riddle.

Following the close of the show, WWE announced that Reigns will defend his titles against Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match in the main event of this year’s SummerSlam premium live event on 7/30.

Reigns defeated Lesnar in the main event of night two of WrestleMania 38 this past April, a match in which both Reigns’ Universal Title and Lesnar’s WWE Title were being unified.

‘The Head of The Table’ and ‘The Beast Incarnate’ have competed against one another a total of eight times including five singles matches, a pair of triple threat matches, and one fatal-4-way match. The pair’s first match against each other was at WrestleMania 31 in 2015, where Lesnar defended the WWE Title against Reigns, however, Seth Rollins cashed in his Money In The Bank contract and would famously walk out of the event with the WWE Championship. The second time Reigns and Lesnar squared off was at the 2016 edition of Fastlane, where they competed alongside Dean Ambrose (now AEW’s Jon Moxley), in a triple threat match, which was won by Lesnar. ‘The Beast’ would defend the WWE Title against Reigns, Braun Strowman, and Samoa Joe in a fatal-4-way match at SummerSlam in 2017, a match which Lesnar successfully retained his title. At WrestleMania 34 in 2018, Lesnar defeated Reigns to retain the WWE Title. The next time they would face off was at the 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia inside of a steel cage. Lesnar controversially won the match after launching Reigns through the cage wall and both men spilled to the floor below with Lesnar’s back touching the floor before Reigns’. During the main event of SummerSlam in 2018, Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship. Last year, at Crown Jewel, Reigns successfully defended the Universal Title against Lesnar, which marked the rivals’ latest match before the aforementioned main event of this year’s WrestleMania.

WWE SummerSlam is set to take place on Saturday, July 30 from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

